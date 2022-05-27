Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Six Flags Entertainment comprises 1.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 2,455,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,008,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.