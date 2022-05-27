Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.01. 21,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 593,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCT. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $516.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

