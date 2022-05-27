Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.