ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Up 2,025.3% in May

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, an increase of 2,025.3% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 92,986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $8,916,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

