ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Up 2,025.3% in May

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, an increase of 2,025.3% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30.
About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Get Rating)
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
