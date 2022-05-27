ARCH Venture Management LLC Makes New $43.92 Million Investment in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,798,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,916,000. Singular Genomics Systems makes up 4.6% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned approximately 5.27% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OMIC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. 65,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,324. The company has a quick ratio of 35.18, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $218.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.
In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
