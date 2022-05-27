Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.12.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.