Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Aptiv by 522.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 22.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aptiv by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $134.04. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.