Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after purchasing an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after buying an additional 472,139 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,385,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $723,394,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,324,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,124,000 after acquiring an additional 84,467 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NYSE APTV opened at $101.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.