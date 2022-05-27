Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of APVO opened at $4.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

