Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

