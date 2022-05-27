Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

AMAT traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 410,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,197. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after acquiring an additional 465,323 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,202,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Applied Materials by 115.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 185,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

