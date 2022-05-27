Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

AMAT stock opened at $115.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

