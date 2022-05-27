Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.49. 616,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,197. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.