Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 244.6% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 75,071 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 44,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 57,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

