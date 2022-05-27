APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 116,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 903,699 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get APi Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.