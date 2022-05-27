Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $84.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.64.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,426.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,571,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.