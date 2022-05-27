Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.95.

ANTM traded up $7.65 on Thursday, hitting $512.43. 985,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,860. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after acquiring an additional 633,661 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

