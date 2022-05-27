Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,654,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,284 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,694,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $8.31 on Friday, hitting $520.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

