Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report $38.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.83 billion. Anthem posted sales of $33.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $153.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $156.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.94 billion to $167.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $8.39 on Tuesday, reaching $520.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.76 and its 200 day moving average is $463.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

