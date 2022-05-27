Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $32,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $210,857.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 954,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 362,611 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 587.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.60 million, a P/E ratio of -197.25 and a beta of 1.11. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

