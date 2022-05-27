Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $974,000 in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $126,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $561,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REVH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

