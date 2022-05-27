Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Invests $2.49 Million in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMLDU. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $15,054,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,985,000.
Shares of EMLDU stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.10.
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAC Emerald Acquisition (EMLDU)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.