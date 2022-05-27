Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEEXU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,675,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000.

GEEXU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

