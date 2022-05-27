Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Major Shareholder Buys $87,577.40 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,701,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 20th, Davidson Kempner Capital Manag purchased 30,410 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $395,025.90.

NYSE AOMR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently -141.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

