Andrew Shape Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Stock

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Shape acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:STRNW opened at $0.38 on Friday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stran & Company, Inc. (STRNW)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.