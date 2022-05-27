Andrew Shape Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Stock

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Shape acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STRNW opened at $0.38 on Friday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.