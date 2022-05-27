Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.