Anatole Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 963,260 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 963,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,568,000. Elastic makes up about 6.5% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 1.04% of Elastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $64.65. 1,299,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,297. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

