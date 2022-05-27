AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.32

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 4579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,259,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,081,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

