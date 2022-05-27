Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) PT at C$4.62

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.62.

Several brokerages have commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.51. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$4.77.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

