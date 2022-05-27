Analysts Set THG Plc (LON:THG) Price Target at GBX 686.67

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 686.67 ($8.64).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON THG traded down GBX 6.54 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152.41 ($1.92). 9,066,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.84. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.49 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687 ($8.64).

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

