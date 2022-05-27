Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $40.67

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 984,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

