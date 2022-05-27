Analysts Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) PT at $31.20

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGM. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 17,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $238,360.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,452,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,422,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,551.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 293,893 shares of company stock worth $3,540,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,072,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 415,907 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

