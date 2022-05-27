Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $66.64

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.20. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

