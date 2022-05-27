Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $66.64

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.64.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.
KYMR stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.20. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $69.12.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
