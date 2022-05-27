Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $53.54

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

INTC traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 1,066,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,998,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Intel has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

