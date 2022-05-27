Analysts Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) PT at $10.29

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 50,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

