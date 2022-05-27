Analysts Set Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) PT at $16.62

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 462,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

