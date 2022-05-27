Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $37.00

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,444 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 951,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

