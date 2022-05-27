Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $59.76

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $87,132.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and have sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

