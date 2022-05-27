Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$196.08

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE:BYD opened at C$142.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$176.96. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.09. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$129.79 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.1399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.