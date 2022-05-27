Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT at $12.75

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIRDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

BIRDF stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

