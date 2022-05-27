Analysts Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target at $24.42

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,766. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

