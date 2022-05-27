Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.87. 685,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

