Analysts Expect GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.18. GCP Applied Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GCP Applied Technologies.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 660,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,616. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

