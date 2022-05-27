Analysts Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will report $53.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Zai Lab posted sales of $36.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $235.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $249.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $436.32 million, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $544.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. Zai Lab has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

