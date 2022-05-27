Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $132,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,422.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock worth $961,135. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $18.99. 1,107,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

