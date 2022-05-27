Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will report $6.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $25.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.87 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,147,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 498,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,363. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.