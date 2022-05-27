Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $907.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to post $907.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $914.30 million and the lowest is $899.99 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $830.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $77.30. 213,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

