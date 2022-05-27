Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Incyte posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

