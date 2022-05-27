Analysts Anticipate EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.
Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 2,144,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 2.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 321.43%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.
