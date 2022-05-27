Analysts Anticipate EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 2,144,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.