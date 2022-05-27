Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 216,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. 4,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

